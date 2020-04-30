Listowel Downs online auction opens at $11.8m

THE online auction for the highly regarded Blackall property Listowel Downs is underway.



The auction kicked off this morning with auctioneer in charge David Scholes opening the bidding at $11.8 million.

The auction will run through until 11am on Friday.

Marketing agent Rawdon Briggs, Colliers International, said he expected the bulk of the action to be in the last hour of the online auction.

"We have a number of registered bidders so we will be watching what happens, particularly after 10am tomorrow," Mr Briggs said.

The reserve price would be notified once it was reached, he said.

Located 90km south of Blackall, the quality, organically accredited 26,512 hectare (65,513 acre) property has clay soils with lightly shaded gidgee and boree timber.

The country is regarded as perfect for breeding and fattening on Mitchell and buffel grasses and a variety of annual herbages in season.

Listowel Downs' carrying capacity is an estimated 3500-4000 adult equivalent cattle or 20,000 to 25,000 sheep.

The 480-510mm annual average rainfall falls predominantly in summer. Recent rains totaling 200mm have set up the 2020 season.

Improvements are described as being in good condition.

They include multiple dams plus tank and trough facilities, good fencing across 28-plus paddocks, and two sets of cattle yards.

There is also an impressive four bedroom homestead and cottage, woolshed, quarters, workshop and sheds.

Contact Rawdon Briggs, 0428 651 144, or Trenton Hindman, 0429 701 080, Colliers International.

