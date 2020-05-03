WA pastoralists farewell a loyal mate

JOHN FORRESTER

1957-2020

John Forrester. Photo provided by his family.

PASTORALISTS and farming people of Western Australia will be saddened to hear of the passing of Kimberley and Pilbara cattleman John Forrester on April 14, 2020.

As a young teenager, John left Meekatharra for the big smoke and bright lights of Perth where he attended Perth Modern School and discovered his passion for surfing and saddlery.

This desire for the ocean lead to an early knock-off from learning from the books to travel around Australia chasing the green room.

One fatal day, that would alter John's future, was when he suffered a near-death experience from a severe head injury from surfing.

This meant no water for an extended period of time which allowed John to put his attention to leather work and then to head bush, in particular to stations such as Doolgunna and Wongawol.

From this John crafted his trade in breaking in horses and saddling for numerous northern properties.

Unable to get his fix from surfing, he turned to rodeos, in particular bareback, saddle bronc and bulldogging.

John was highly successful in the rodeo arena receiving many accolades over his career.

He went to the Kimberley in the late 1970s working for legendary cattleman Bruce Gray, at Anna Plains station and later, Bruce's brother, another legendary cattleman, Peter Gray at Leopold Downs station.

Over the ensuing years John, and later, his wife, Robyn, lived and worked on many Kimberley properties.

Properties like Liveringa where John again worked with Bruce Gray and then his first management position at Meda station.

After leaving Meda, and a short break in Queensland, John and Robyn and their two children, Ben and Amelia, returned to the Kimberley.

They managed Napier Downs station in early 1993 after Peter Leutenegger purchased the lease at the end of 1992.

The Forresters had previously lived and worked at Napier Downs in 1984-85.

John's knowledge was invaluable to Peter in the early days of Napier's development.

John (and Bruce Gray) accompanied Peter to bull sales in Rockhampton, Queensland, for two years.

Peter greatly appreciated John's guidance in selecting bulls at these sales and his cattle knowledge helped to set the foundation for the Napier herd.

After Peter took over the management of Napier Downs, John and Robyn managed Christmas Creek and later Wallal and finally Rocklea and Paraburdoo stations.

John was diagnosed with cancer nearly two and a half years ago and he continued to work right up until last December.

He had a great love and understanding of horses and his main priorities were always to do the very best possible for the livestock and the rangelands.

A good and loyal mate - rest in peace.

This obituary was co-authored by his son Bennet and good friend Peter Leutenegger, a PGA member and former leaseholder of Napier Downs station.

