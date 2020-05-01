Six former forestry project properties hit the market in Victoria

+2





Six properties in south-west Victoria are currently on the market on behalf of Macquarie Bank, who is winding up its 2008/09 forestry projects.

The properties, totalling 1639 hectares, are all suitable for reversion back to pasture or could be left in forestry.

All have deep soils and high rainfall and once reverted would be ideal for a number of pursuits, including the production of wool, prime lambs and cattle.

While no working improvements remain on any of the properties, they present the ultimate blank canvas to develop as required without having to work around existing infrastructure.

The scattered red gums provide a park-like environment that is both pleasant on the eye and productive in capacity.



Soils are typical of the red gum country being grey sandy loams over orange clay.



The land is gently undulating and highly trafficable allowing for full development.

Water security is provided by existing runoff gully dams on the properties with further scope to develop other catchment dams given the topography of the land.

While all the properties offer a range of homesites, it is the Mirranatwa properties that offer the most impressive options.



The properties are for sale by expressions of interest, closing on May 15.



More information and the contact details of the agents are available, here.