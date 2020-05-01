Listowel Downs sold after online auction

THE highly regarded Blackall property Listowel Downs has sold by negotiation soon after an online auction conducted by Colliers International.



While the sale price has not been disclosed, the figure is believed to be in excess of $12.6 million, the top bid at the auction.

The buyer is understood to be from North Queensland.

Bidding opened with the actioneer on $11.8m.

Colliers International's promotional video for Listowel Downs.

Located 90km south of Blackall, the quality, organically accredited 26,512 hectare (65,513 acre) property has clay soils with lightly shaded gidgee and boree timber.

The country is regarded as perfect for breeding and fattening on Mitchell and buffel grasses and a variety of annual herbages in season.

Listowel Downs' carrying capacity is an estimated 3500-4000 adult equivalent cattle or 20,000 to 25,000 sheep.

Improvements are described as being in good condition.

They include multiple dams plus tank and trough facilities, good fencing across 28-plus paddocks, and two sets of cattle yards.

There is also an impressive four bedroom homestead and cottage, woolshed, quarters, workshop and sheds.

The mareketing of Listowel Downs was handled by Rawdon Briggs and Trenton Hindman from Colliers International.

