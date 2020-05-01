Western Qld's historic Bowen Downs bought before auction

GREG and Leanne Boyd have bought the renowned western Queensland aggregation, Bowen Downs, which was offered by Hartley family.



Located 70km north west of Aramac and 236km from Blackall, the 62,805 hectare (155,195 acre) aggregation incorporates Bowen Downs, Tyrone, Camara and Wilton.

The sale price has not been disclosed. However, the Boyds also own adjoining country. They also recently sold their Injune property Leeora Downs to enable the Bowen Downs purchase.

The Bowen Downs aggregation has three large sets of steel cattle yards.

With a estimated carrying capacity of 8000 adult equivalents and a 450mm annual rainfall, the property would also serve as a depot for the large-scale breeder.

The country is generally as open, undulating downs interspersed with whitewood, vine tree and some boree with coolibah watercourses. Pasture consists principally of Mitchell and buffel grasses with Flinders, button grass and seasonal herbages.

Bowen Downs has an excellent water system comprising of eight bores. Other infrastructure includes three large sets of steel cattle yards and three homestead complexes further adding to the diversity of the holding.

The aggregation is split into 26 paddocks with holding paddocks, mustering squares and laneways.

Bowen Downs was first selected by Sir William Landsborough and Nat Buchanan in 1860. Ownership was then taken up by the Scottish Australia Company in 1863, who went on to own the property for 110 years.

The marketing of Bowen Downs was handled by Chris Holgar and Geoff Warriner from JLL Agribusiness, and Wally Cooper from Rural Property and Livestock.



