NSW Deputy Premier John Barliaro will not run as a candidate for the federal seat of Eden-Monaro at the upcoming byelection.

The state member for Monaro had said he would use the weekend to think about the prospect of running for the former bellwether seat, but in a statement released on Monday morning he said he had decided against a federal tilt.

"In politics, ego can quickly skew decisions, and sometimes make you forget what is best for yourself, your family and what could be the best outcome for the people of Eden-Monaro," he said.

"My decision was difficult, but at the heart of it, I love NSW and the incredible job we have done so far, and I want to be here to face the challenges ahead as we rebuild from drought, bushfires and COVID-19."

Mr Barilaro said he would not want the upcoming byelection, triggered by the resignation of Labor MP Mike Kelly, to be a three-way contest between Labor, Liberal and the Nationals.

Bega MP and NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance is widely expected to be a candidate for the Liberals in the bellwether seat.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has backed Bega mayor Kristy McBain for preselection.

Labor won the seat at the 2019 election by less than 1 per cent of the vote.

Mr Barilaro said he would continue to contribute to the region as the state MP.

"To the people of Eden-Monaro, know that as the state member [for Monaro] I will continue to fight for you, regardless of boundaries, and as NSW Deputy Premier, I will continue to make our region the best it can be," he said.

The story Barilaro won't contest Eden-Monaro byelection first appeared on The Canberra Times.