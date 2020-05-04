RFDS flies in to action with hand sanitiser

THE Royal Flying Doctor Service now has ample supplies of hand santiser for its Queensland operations, thanks to Carlton & United Breweries.

More than 1000, 500ml bottles of hand sanitiser has been donated by CUB for use by RFDS frontline workers and aeromedical staff as they continue to provide vital healthcare services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RFDS (Queensland) CEO Meredith Staib said like a lot of medical services, securing larger quantities of hand sanitiser had been a challenge.

"We'll be able to distribute the sanitiser to our bases across the state to frontline clinical staff who will be able to use it on aircraft and at operational bases," Ms Staib said.

CUB chief executive officer Peter Filipovic said CUB had a long history of supporting the community in times of need.

"So when we heard the RFDS needed sanitiser, we arranged this donation to help ensure they continue their vital work on the frontline," Mr Filipovic said.

"It's times like this when the whole community should come together and support each other. And providing sanitiser is a practical way for us to lend a hand."

The RFDS employs more than 400 people in Queensland from pilots, to doctors, nurses and other health professionals. It operates 20 aircraft from nine bases located in Brisbane, Cairns, Townsville, Rockhampton, Bundaberg, Charleville, Mount Isa, Longreach and Roma.

The donation is part of an initiative by Carlton & United Breweries to give at least 500 litres of hand sanitiser to those who need it most, including doctors and nurses, in the fight against COVID-19.



The sanitiser is being produced by leading hygiene company Ecolab in partnership with CUB.

