Coronavirus hits Melbourne abattoir

The head of the Australian Meat Industry Council has moved to calm fears over the closure of Melbourne meat processing plant, Cedar Meats, due to coronavirus.

In a statement issued to the media, Cedar Meats general manager Tony Kairouz confirmed the outbreak had occurred at the plant.

The abbatoir closed on Friday, for deep cleaning, and AMIC chief executive Patrick Hutchinson said it could remain shut for a fortnight.

"The company has been working with Victoria's health department, and also other departments, including Agriculture Victoria," Mr Hutchinson said.

There was no cause for concern, as the industry had been at the forefront of COVID-19 management.

Mr Hutchinson said the site could be closed for about two weeks, as it was thoroughly cleaned and staff were tested.

"It's just like any worksite, in Australia, it's just that it's a meatworks," Mr Hutchinson said.

"It could have been a construction site, it could have been an industrial centre, it could have been a post office - it could have been anything."

In the last 24-hours, 22 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported, across the state, with 19 occurring at the Brooklyn plant.

Cedar Meats processes and sells mutton, lamb, goat and veal to the European Union, North and South America, South-East Asia, China, the Middle East and Africa.

Mr Hutchinson said additional sanitisation and microbiological management were occurring at all abattoirs.

"Three-quarters of the plants are voluntarily temperature testing every employee coming in, and out, of the site and ensuring non-essential visitors are not allowed in their plants," he said.

"There are no adverse animal welfare issues, that was all managed, before the closedown, as was the flow of product."

Victoria's Chief Health officer Brett Sutton said it was up to abattoir owners to identify the public, if there was a coronavirus outbreak at their plants.

'If we are not concerned about the general public, being exposed, there is no specific reason to name those places," Professor Sutton said.

"It's always been the case that if we need to warn people in the community, if we are following up everyone, we have names and contact details of everyone."

Plant owners were free to name their facilities, if an outbreak occurred.

"I think that's the role of that specific meatworks, to say 'that's us," he said.

"It's not for us to declare it is a particular setting, naming is not part of what is required, for us to do our work, so we follow up, and if community members need to be told, because they're part of the public health follow-up, we'll do so.

"If the meatworks wants to name itself to be clear that it doesn't involve other places, then they're free to do so."

He said Cedar Meats needed to maintain minimum staffing levels, to ensure animal welfare standards were met.

"Meatworks are particularly vulnerable," he said.



"We have seen from the US there have been some extremely large outbreaks in meatworks, in some ways because they are forced to work closer than some other workplaces," Prof Sutton said.

JBS in clear

.Meanwhile, in a letter obtained by Stock & Land of on Victoria's biggest processors, JBS has also sought to reassure suppliers and producers.

"We thought it critically important to let everyone know that our meat facility, in Brooklyn, Victoria, continues to be 100 per cent free from coronavirus with no employee testing positive for COVID-19," JBS' southern chief operating officer Sam McConnell said.

"We continue to review and implement stringent and best practice people and food safety controls, including strict access criteria, thermal temperature and imaging testing, upgraded PPE for our people, diligent social distancing controls and company-funded flu vaccinations for our team members."

Those measures, and others JBS would continue to review and implement, gave the company confidence 'business as usual" would continue, at Brooklyn, he said.

The state government has been at pains to stress there are no concerns for food safety.

Victoria food safety regulator PrimeSafe said the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) was managing a COVID-19 outbreak linked with a Victorian meat processing facility.

" PrimeSafe is assisting DHHS to determine that the facility has met food safety regulatory requirements, and to understand supply chain connections to assist with staff tracing," a spokeswoman said.

"All meat processed at PrimeSafe licensed facilities must be fit for human consumption and produced in accordance with Australian Standards for food safety.

"This includes meat processed at the Victorian meat processing facility."

The PrimeSafe spokeswoman said in accordance with advice from Food Standards Australia New Zealand there was no evidence that COVID-19 could be transmitted to people through food or packaging.

"Based on this information, consumers can have confidence that meat processed at the facility is safe to eat."



Drivers concerned

But Victoria's peak livestock transporters association has slammed the state government, for its secrecy over a coronavirus outbreak at a meat processing plant in Melbourne's west.

Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of Victoria president John Beer said his members were extremely concerned the government had refused to name the plant.

"I think we are classified as essential services, but we are being classed as mushrooms," Mr Beer said.

"They need to tell us what's going on, we have families, and I just think it's so wrong, what they are doing."

"No-one, even top brass in Agriculture Victoria, none of them want to tell us what's going on," he said.

"We have just gone through two months of lock-down, and now we are putting up with this."

Mr Beer said he estimated about ten drivers would enter the plant, each day.

"But you also have transporters who cart the meat out; it's not only, in it's out, as well.

"Let's be honest here, let's be upfront, tell us what's going on, instead of the bush telegraph is going berserk."

