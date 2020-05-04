Rain in Europe stalls market

The wheat market is drifting lower, as concerns about the new season prospects in the northern hemisphere ease a little. Russian prices are also falling.

As in any dry season, a decent rain will stall any market as risk premiums pull back. Whether the price declines are permanent will depend on the amount of rain, and how long the next dry spell might be,

Over last weekend rains were forecast for Russia, Ukraine, and key areas in Europe. Nothing unusual about this. There is always rain during the growing season. It's just a matter of whether there is enough to compensate for the previous dry, and top up soil moisture levels, or whether the moisture deficiency eventually rebuilds.

From what we know about the season thus far, it may need to get fairly wet to fully top up soil moisture levels, so we should not be surprised if we enter another round of drought type stories that stall the price decline.

MARKET UPDATE: The weekly movements in wheat prices. Source: Malcolm Bartholomaeus.

Meanwhile the European Commission is putting the EU crop at 125.78 million tonnes, only down 5mt on last year. These numbers now exclude the UK, so the decline may look larger than that, when comparing official EU stats year on year.

The forecast was better than expected and did not go as low as some other private forecasts. Most of the decline is being driven by a 540,000-hectare decline in planted area on the back of the wet planting season last year. Yields are expected to be similar to those of last year.

Meanwhile Russian wheat prices have fallen more sharply, as exporters pull out of the market now that the export quota has been filled. Wheat shipments will continue for some time, but the market is assuming that sales on the books will fill the quota set by the Russian government for April to June grain exports.

When we look forward to new season supplies, the large area planted in Russia will help cover for drought yield losses. Russia is still expected to be a major competitor for EU exports in 2020/21.

The International Grains Council also released its latest wheat crop forecast last week. It has lowered its estimate for the global crop because of the dry conditions in the EU and the Black Sea region.

The IGC is putting the global wheat crop at 764mt, down 4mt on its previous forecast. That still leaves us with a crop 2mt up on last year, and at a new record level. If that increase is attributed to China and/or India, it won't mean a lot, but the market will remain circumspect, particularly if dry areas continue to get rain.