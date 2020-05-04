AgQuip bigger than ever, with camping, 4WD expos added to delayed event

Australia's biggest agricultural field days will be bigger than ever this year, with AgQuip set to hold two new expo events alongside the main show.



The 48-year-old Gunnedah event was rescheduled in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, it was announced last month.

But ACM rural events group manager Kate Nugent said the already massive field day will be bigger and better in 2020 despite shifting to a new November date.



The later date has opened up the "opportunity" to add new elements to the three-day event, she said.

"We're going to launch an event within an event with our AgriTech Expo, and we've got another which is our 4WD and camping expo. That's going to be another activity to be staged alongside AgQuip 2020," she said.



AgQuip will maintain the same focus on agricultural technology and rural support as usual, but the event will expand into a new market, she said.



The new events will likely be held in their own dedicated section within the Gunnedah field day.

This year's AgQuip will be a different event, she said.

But with the region's prevailing wetter-than-average conditions raising hopes of an end to the state's worst drought, Ms Nugent hopes the event will be bigger than ever.

"It will be with the understanding that we can't ignore these incredible farming conditions that have turned positively for our Australian farmers, our professionals of the land," she said.

"So we're going to try to work through this to make it happen."

It's likely the event will be held with strict social distancing rules in place, and she said organisers would work to keep the show a safe one for exhibitors and participants.

"We're a never-say-die events company!

Bigger and better: Assistant commissioner Geoff McKechnie and chief inspector Nick Weyland. at AgQuip 2019. This year's event will be delayed thanks to COVID-19.

"There's an easy road and the easy road is to cancel, but we absolutely are so committed and understanding that it is so important to us, our regional and rural communities."



The three-day event, usually draws an average crowd of around 100,000 to Gunnedah. This year it will be held from November 10 to 12, in the midst of harvest season for growers.

Despite the pandemic, organisers say they have solid inquiries from over 100 new agri-companies.



