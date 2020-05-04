Water NSW boss hands in his resignation

THE head of Water NSW has handed in his resignation, citing the need to transition the organisation's leadership and a desire to take on a new challenge.

David Harris has been the chief executive of the state's peak water management body since 2014 and will official step down in two weeks.

"As I head into my sixth anniversary as CEO this week, I have been reflecting on the right time to transition the leadership of WaterNSW for its next era and for me to take on my next challenge," Mr Harris said.



"I believe now is the window for transitioning the leadership, ahead of the development of the next three year strategic plan and as the reforms to the NSW government owned water sector enter the next phase."



During his time in the top job, Mr Harris oversaw a number of major projects the Broken Hill pipeline and the expansion of Tamworth's Chaffey dam.



He also led the government's response to the drought gripping the state for the past two years.

Mr Harris will hand over the reigns to Andrew George, who has been appointed acting CEO.

NSW Water Minister Melinda Pavey thanked Mr Harris for his "lengthy and significant contribution" to the state's water sector.



"He has been integral to the successful work of managing water in NSW and I wish him the very best for the future," Ms Pavey said.

