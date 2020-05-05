Beef blockchain trial breaks new ground

Aglive, an Australian-based world-first livestock traceability platform, marked a milestone for the Australian beef industry after the successful completion of its beef traceability trial from Australia to China in collaboration with global shipping logistics company DB Schenker, and support from Meat & Livestock Australia.

"In light of coronavirus, strengthening the connection between Australian farming and food has never been more important. We are now living in a world where food fraud and related health risks are becoming a growing problem caused by lack of data and traceability, so we must work together to restore consumer trust," said Aglive executive director Paul Ryan.

The trial began in late January and involved the use of blockchain-based monitoring alongside the Internet-of-things (IoT) capabilities, to track cattle from Macka's farm in regional NSW to a local abattoir.

Aglive's platform then traced the frozen beef products to ensure they were kept under safe conditions as they were transported by land freight to Brisbane and then shipped to Shanghai, where they will now be distributed to local supermarket shelves for customers to buy.

"We are proud to have partnered with Aglive in this revolutionary trial, which will pave the way in transforming Australia's livestock industry to become more transparent, efficient and profitable," said Craig Davison, DB Schenker Australia.

Aglive is the first of its kind to use an electronic National Vendor Declaration (eNVD) app to integrate farm accreditation and management data on one platform. Farmers and brand owners using Aglive's system can track their shipments as they move along the supply chain, using a unique QR for each item.

"The recent bushfires have seen the Australian farming industry go through the toughest time in its history. It's reassuring to know there is technology out there that can help us get back on our feet, as consumers are willing to pay a premium for Australian products they know they can trust," said Macka, owner of Macka's Farm.

Aglive is currently working to bring its product-to-plate solution to key livestock regions including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Uruguay, and the European Union. It is offering a 6-month free trial for all farmers to access the paddock-to-plate platform.