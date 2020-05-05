Bullock Paddock up for grabs

WHEN successful Central Queensland graziers Ken and Lauren Perrett bought two Rockhampton properties, they were preparing for an active semi-retirement.



The plan was if and when they were ready, they would sell their much larger Springsure property Barakee, and move to their home in Yeppoon.

However, they were unaware their daughter Hayley, who was happily studying at university on the Gold Coast, had a growing desire to return home to the family property. Her plan was to continue her studies externally, and while working on the property with her parents prepare to eventually take over the reins.

Hayley's return to Barakee has given Ken and Lauren a renewed passion to continue to improve Barakee and help their daughter transition to full management, therefore postponing their retirement plans for a future time.

As a result the family have decided to sell one of their Rockhampton properties known as The Bullock Paddock to allow more time to be spent at Barakee.

The Perretts bought The Bullock Paddock in 2015 and set about further improving it with improved pastures, new boundary fencing, improvements to the cattle yards, new dams and a solar pumping system.

The property totals 1200 hectares (3000 acres) of what is regarded as some of the best high carrying river flats adjoining the Fitzroy River. The rich, deep self mulching soils, which were originally timbered with blue gum and coolibah, are now developed with an outstanding mix of improved grasses and legumes.

The Bullock Paddock is situated in close proximity to Rockhampton meat processors and the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange Gracemere. The property has been used to fatten both females and bullocks to good weights by the current owners.



The property is also described as an outstanding potential backgrounding depot for feedlots, being close to the main Bruce Highway.

The Bullock Paddock will be auctioned by Hourn & Bishop Qld on June 18.



Contact John Crerar, 0427 678 901, Hourn & Bishop Qld.

