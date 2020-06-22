KEN and Lauren Perrett's Fitzroy River fattening property The Bullock Paddock has sold at a Hourn & Bishop Qld auction for $3.525 million.



The property was bought by the Donaldson family, Surbiton South, Alpha, which was represented at the June 18 auction by Edward and Leticia Donaldson.



The sale price achieved by auctioneer Gary Hourn, Hourn & Bishop Qld, is equal to $2903/hectare ($1178/acre).

Four of the six registered bidders were active during the auction.



The Bullock Paddock, which was offered by Ken and Lauren Perrett, totals 1200ha (3000 acres) of what is regarded as some of the best, high carrying river flats adjoining the Fitzroy River.



The marketing of The Bullock Paddock was handled by John Crerar and Gary Bishop, Hourn & Bishop Qld.

The story The Bullock Paddock sells for $3.525 million first appeared on Queensland Country Life.