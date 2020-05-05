GEORGE Weldon's 2627 hectare (6466 acre) freehold Injune property Glen Lindon has sold at auction for $3.4 million.



The buyers were local landholders Grant and Kay Warrian and their daughter Kayla.

The sale price was equal to about $1294/ha ($526/acre). Bidding opened at $1.5m.

Marketing agent John Sims, Ruralco Property, GDL Real Estate, reported up to seven of the 11 registered bidders were active at the auction.

Glen Lindon is breeding and backgrounding country.

Located just 26km north west of Injune, Glen Lindon is breeding and backgrounding country with a productive blend of bottle tree, brigalow, belah, kurrajong, vine scrub, iron bark and pine forest soil types.



About 1090ha has been developed and established to a variety of improved pastures and legumes. The balance is semi-open to timbered forest country with good cover of buffel and native grasses.



Glen Lindon is fenced into eight main paddocks plus holding paddocks.



There are two bores supplying four tanks servicing 13 troughs in addition to 12 dams.



Improvements include a three bedroom homestead, workshops, machinery sheds, steel and timber cattle yards.



The story Glen Lindon makes $3.4 million first appeared on Queensland Country Life.