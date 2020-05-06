Kialla Homestead sold | Video

ICONIC Toowoomba district property Kialla Homestead has sold.



While the sale price has not been disclosed, Kialla had been listed with Elders Toowoomba for $3.9 million.



Positioned at Greenmount, 20 minutes south of the city, the horse and cattle property covers 151 hectares (370 acres).

Elders's promotional video for Kialla Homestead.

The beautifully renovated circa 1904 homestead is a feature of the property. It has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, and a spacious centrally positioned kitchen. The north facing family dining and living areas overlook the sprawling low maintenance park-like garden setting. There are also formal dining and lounge rooms, a separate television room, an inground pool, and a detached office/craft room.

There is also a recently renovated one bedroom timber cottage and separate quarters with four bedrooms and amenities.

Kialla also boasts numerous machinery/storage sheds as well as silos. There is an excellent set of steel cattle yards and holding pens, an under cover cattle crush, and two loading ramps.

Kialla Homestead covers 151 hectares (370 acres) and has the added benefit of irrigation.

Kialla has a 75 megalitre irrigation allocation.



The marketing of Kialla Homestead was handled by Trevor Leishman and Errol Luck from Elders, Toowoomba.

