Kialla Homestead sold | Video

ICONIC Toowoomba district property Kialla Homestead has sold.
While the sale price has not been disclosed, Kialla had been listed with Elders Toowoomba for $3.9 million.
Positioned at Greenmount, 20 minutes south of the city, the horse and cattle property covers 151 hectares (370 acres).
The beautifully renovated circa 1904 homestead is a feature of the property. It has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, and a spacious centrally positioned kitchen. The north facing family dining and living areas overlook the sprawling low maintenance park-like garden setting. There are also formal dining and lounge rooms, a separate television room, an inground pool, and a detached office/craft room.
There is also a recently renovated one bedroom timber cottage and separate quarters with four bedrooms and amenities.
Kialla also boasts numerous machinery/storage sheds as well as silos. There is an excellent set of steel cattle yards and holding pens, an under cover cattle crush, and two loading ramps.
Kialla has a 75 megalitre irrigation allocation.
The marketing of Kialla Homestead was handled by Trevor Leishman and Errol Luck from Elders, Toowoomba.
