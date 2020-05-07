Located in south western Victoria are six properties being marketed on behalf of Macquarie bank as part of the windup of their 08/09 forestry projects.



The properties are all suitable for reversion back to pasture or left in forestry.



All have deep soils and high rainfall and once reverted would be ideal for a number of pursuits including the production of wool, prime lambs, and cattle.

While no working improvements remain on the properties, they present the ultimate blank canvas to develop as required without having to work around existing infrastructure.



The scattered red gums provide a park like environment that is both pleasant on the eye and productive in capacity.



Soils are typical of the red gum country being grey sandy loams over orange clay.



The land is gently undulating and highly trafficable allowing for full development of the properties.

These properties are for sale by expression of interest closing Friday, May 15.

Water security is provided by existing runoff gully dams on the properties with further scope to develop other catchment dams given the topography of the land.

While all the properties offer a range of tremendous homesites, it is the Mirranatwa properties that take the cake in this regard.



Located high in the Victoria Valley hinterland the views from these properties are outstanding.



From the majesty of the Victoria Range to the rugged peaks of the Chimney Pots the outlooks are superb.

Strong commodity prices and low existing grazing/ cropping land supply make inspection of these properties a must for those commencing or expanding their agricultural base

The story Six properties up for grabs first appeared on Stock Journal.