Hinemoa sold after auction

BARALABA property Hinemoa has sold immediately after auction for $2.9 million to Lunar Holdings, Comet.



The 4456 hectare (11,000 acre), well-developed breeder property is centrally located in the Dawson Valley, 32km from Baralaba and 46km from Moura.



The sale is equal to about $651/ha ($264/acre).

Brad Hanson from Hourn & Bishop Qld said four parties had registered to bid on Hinemoa with more than 80 people logged on to the Elite Auctions platform to view the auction on April 30.



"The purchasers were very keen from their first inspection and it was good to see them end up with the property," Mr Hanson said.

Hinemoa is predominately forest country with some good open areas originally timbered with brigalow, belah and box. The property had a large body of established improved pastures including buffel, green panic, bambatsi, seca stylo, wynn cassia and urochloa.

Hinemoa has 17 main paddocks, all with access to water squares. There is a 12km dual frontage to Perch Creek, two bores and a dam.



There is a comfortable home, a shed, and a near new set of portable panel steel cattle yards.

