Kempsey market fires with 70c/kg weaner rise

If you've got weaners to offload now is the time to sell with Kempsey agents reporting Angus infused steers have jumped up to 70 cents/kilogram in just a month.

With solid rain falling in many parts of the state, Ian Argue from Kempsey Stock and Land said black weaners were 40c/kg to 70c/kg dearer while the rest of the cattle saw a 10c/kg to 15c/kg rise compared to a month ago.

"Due to crops in the west coming online and an abundance of feed after more rain in the central tablelands and western district store demand is high," Mr Argue said.



"I've never seen the weaner market any better with store demand the greatest it's been for years as feed is good and those that de-stocked in drought are trying to get back into the market.

"It was a very rewarding sale for extremely well-bred Angus cattle."

There were 1540 head that went under the hammer at the Kempsey Weaner sale last Thursday with buyers from Warren, Coonamble, Queensland, Ebor and Tamworth.

Buyers and vendors were also offered online bidding through Elite Livestock Auctions, which saw interest from Sydney and the Hunter Valley.

Robyn and Raymond Clarke, Kempsey, topped the sale, their 11 Angus steers, weighing 194 kilograms, selling for 538c/kg, returning $1047 per head. The Clarkes also sold 17 Angus steers at 246kg for 515c/kg, or $1268.



Don Ward and his son Owen from Moorland sold 18 steers at 240kg for 358c/kg to Kinchela Cattle Company, a second pen of 26, weighing 236kg sold for 324c/kg.



A pen of Ward's heifers also went under the hammer at 216kg for 282c/kg.

Mr Ward, who has been breeding Brahman cross cattle for 30 years using Nokia genetics, said the price of his cattle was solid with weaners fetching well over a 100c/kg more since the January sale.



"The market has picked up and we needed to reduce numbers so now was a good time to sell," Mr Ward said.



Ms Ward said the season had turned around after his property had recorded 400mm of rain since February.

"There was not a blade of grass on the place up until halfway through February when it rained and within a couple of a weeks the grass came and now it's coming out of our ears," he said.

Meanwhile other sale highlights included a 237kg heifer by Ken Whalen of Clybucca, which topped the heifers on offer, bought by a Dorrigo bidder for 448c/kg.



Sharon Johnson from Taylors Arm sold five Angus heifers at 250kg for 380c/kg while Warren Hammond had a pen of heifers (272kg) sell for 426c/kg returning $1159. The Turner family sold six Angus steers (270kg) for 500c/kg or $1354.

The story Kempsey market fires with 70c/kg weaner rise first appeared on The Land.