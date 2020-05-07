THE Bolam family's 19,743 hectare (48,866 acre) South West Queensland property Lulworth Station is well described as drought proof, soft mulga country.

Located 112km east of Cunnumulla on Linden Nebine Road, the property is estimated to run 600-plus cows or 8000-plus ewes.

Lulworth Station is on the market through Colliers International for $2.05 million. The listed price is equal to about $104/ha ($42/acre).

Colliers International's promotional video for Lulworth Station.

Historically the property has been used for breeding both cattle and sheep as well as wool production. It has been managed within a larger aggregation and country in western NSW.



The country generally flat plains of red/grey loam throughout with sandy loam rises. Native pastures include mulga Mitchell, feather top, spinifex with areas of buffel and herbages in season.

The diverse timber species including box, ironbark, beefwood, kurrajong and mulga. Expansive natural lake system providing beneficial grazing.

Lulworth Station has 20km of exclusion fencing.

Water supplied from numerous dams, lakes and swamps supported by two capped bores and a bore drain system.



The fencing is described as being in stock proof condition, with the benefit of 20km of exclusion fencing.



Contact Phillip Kelly, 0436 366 578, Colliers International, or Robert Crick, 0419 984 236, Nutrien Harcourts.

The story Lulworth asking $2.05m | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.