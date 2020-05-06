THE exceptional Jimbour Plain property Oban has sold on an online auction for $4.705 million, showing investors have little fear of digital technology.

The stunning sale price of Oban is equal to about $12,480/ha ($5054/acre).

Offered by Fitzsimmons Real Estate, Oban features quality soils that produce high yields. The property comprises level black, self mulching, treeless Jimbour Plain soils, nearly all cultivated except for infrastructure and roads.

Oban covers 377 hectares (931 acres) in two titles, and is located 31km north of Dalby.

Oban covers 377 hectares in two titles.

Adding to the appeal of the property is that 300mm rain has been recorded since the start of 2020. Oban has a full profile of moisture and is fallow with sufficient nitrogen in the soil to allow for planting opportunities in 2020.

Improvements include a four bedroom house, large workshop, machinery sheds, two paddock sheds, two 100 tonne silos and two earth dams.

The marketing of Oban was handled by Michael Fitzsimmons and Aaron Landgren from Fitzsimmons Real Estate, Dalby.

Local farmer Neil McVeigh was incorrectly reported by some media as the vendor of Oban.

The story Jimbour Plain's Oban makes $4.705m first appeared on Queensland Country Life.