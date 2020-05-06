MP pulls out of by-election 24 hours after putting his hand up

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance has suddenly pulled out of the race for Eden-Monaro, less than 24 hours after announcing he would stand for the by-election.

The Bega MP apologised for the confusion and said he needed to "remain focused on the bushfire recovery".



"The community's needs at this difficult time must be the centre of the campaign," Mr Constance said.



"I also have unfinished business as Transport and Roads Minister. I want to deliver crucial life-saving reforms in road safety and a safer, cleaner future in public transport."



"As Bega MP I will be supporting the Liberal campaign and ask the people of Eden Monaro to reflect on the benefits of having a member of the federal Liberal government."



Mr Constance has previously indicate the recent bushfires had taken a large toll on him personally, and that he would not stand at another state election.

His decision to withdraw follows a leaked text message from NSW Deputy Premier John Barliaro - decided not to stand after early polling numbers favoured Mr Constance - lashing out at Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack.

Mr Barilaro, who represents the neighbouring seat Monaro, has long held federal ambitious and hit out at the Nationals leader for failing to openly support him.

"Your lack of public enthusiasm or support for my candidacy went a long way to my final decision," the text message read.

"To feel threatened by me clearly shows you have failed your team and failed as a leader.



"You will never be acknowledged by me as our leader. You aren't. You never will be."

Mr Barliaro and Mr Constance had a gentleman's agreement not to run against each other, however remains unclear if Mr Barliaro will now throw his hat in the ring.

The by-election was triggered when long-standing Labor MP Mike Kelly retired due to health issues, who held the seat by a one per cent margin.