Anti-GM group slams SA decision

GENE Ethics, the group that has lobbied to ban the use of genetically modified (GM) food crops across Australia, has slammed the ALP's involvement in agreeing to a deal with the South Australian government that will allow SA farmers access to GM technology.

"The ALP were deceitful and stupid in their response," said Gene Ethics director Bob Phelps.

Mr Phelps said he was hopeful cross-bench opposition would allow amendments to the current bill when it is debated in the Upper House.

He said he was concerned about the powers of veto the SA Primary Industries minister Tim Whetstone would have over councils who objected to having GM crops in their jurisdiction.

Mr Phelps also said that as he understood it the bill would mean trial GM crops would be able to be produced without ministerial approval or public notice.

"That would be a retrograde step as the act now requires sign-off and gazettal so information on trial sites is publicly available," Mr Phelps said.

"The ALP's amendment means there is no way to know where a trial crop is planted in SA."

Gene Ethics' reaction is in opposition to farming groups in South Australia, such as Grain Producers South Australia (GPSA) who have expressed delight at having the same options as other farmers in mainland Australia.