Barenbrug to take over sorghum, sunflower breeding

AUSTRALIAN plant breeder Nuseed and German agribusiness Barenbrug have entered into a collaborative research and development (R&D) agreement that will see Barenbrug license Nuseed's Australian sorghum and sunflower germplasm.

Although relatively unknown in Australia, Barenbrug is one of the world's largest privately owned pasture, turf and forage seed business and has established a significant footprint here, including a state-of-the-art breeding facility in Toowoomba.

The licensing agreement will cover the entire breeding pipeline from R&D and plant breeding right through to commercialisation.

Nuseed has become a major player in summer crops through deals such as its acquisition of Lefroy Seeds in 2008, followed by the purchase of HSR sorghum breeding assets and germplasm in 2013.

Nuseed's summer crop breeding program has market-leading positions in sunflower and forage sorghum and has developed a strong position in grain sorghum.

However, the company has now made the decision to take a step back from the summer crop sector and focus on the canola and monola markets where it is has a commanding market presence.

From Barenbrug's end, the collaboration is closely tied in with the company's focus on investment in northern Australia.

Outside plant breeding, Barenbrug also is involved in infrastructure in the region.

Barenbrug Australia managing director Toby Brown said it was an exciting time for the company.

"This agreement reinforces Barenbrug's commitment to investing in R&D in Australian agriculture," Mr Brown said.

"We have an extensive program focused on innovation in Australia, and we look forward to developing new products and tools for

sorghum and sunflower growers."