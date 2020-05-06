Diamantina Channel Country on the market

LES and Margaret Deem's 19,237 hectare (47,514 acre) Diamantina Channel Country property Cambeela is on the market, to be auctioned online by Kennedy Rural on May 29.

Located 175km south west of Winton on the Diamantina River Road, the Grazing Homestead Perpetual Lease has an estimated carrying capacity of 1500 breeders.

Being in a favourable rain path, Cambeela is experiencing an excellent season. It is carrying 1200 cattle with only a light flooding earlier this year.

Cambeela is described as gently undulating to undulating downs and flat alluvial Channel Country.

Cambeela is securely watered, including two permanent billabongs.

There is 11,336ha (28,000 acres) of heavy chocolate pebbly downs carrying an exceptional stand of barley Mitchell grass. It is intersected by broad semi-open gidyea hollows with good coverage of buffel grass.

An open mosaic of gidyea tress over the area provides excellent shade, while enabling the area to be easily mustered.

There is some 4257ha (10,500 acres) of similar landscape country with bare stoney ridge areas, some with good coverage of pioneer herbage species on the downs areas, intersected with broad silty channels with soft native grasses and herbages.

There is 11,336ha of heavy chocolate pebbly downs carrying an exceptional stand of barley Mitchell grass.

The remaining 3644ha (9000 acres) is the Cadell and Diamantina channel system, which is renowned fattening country growing fattening feed from beneficial flooding without overhead rain. This system diverts water through the south east of the property providing numerous billabongs and broad, silty flats.

Cambeela is securely watered. There are two permanent billabongs up to 7km long and 9.5m deep and numerous semi-permanent billabongs lasting six to 12 months.

There is also a bore supplying nine tanks and 14 troughs through the centre of the property.

Improvements include a solid Queenslander style low-set homestead with wide breezy verandahs.

Improvements include a solid Queenslander style low-set homestead with wide breezy verandahs, two machinery sheds, a stand-alone solar power unit, six stand shearing shed and sheep yards, and unused shearers quarters.

Cambeela is divided into eight main paddocks and two holding paddocks with a 6km laneway from the channel country to a 200ha holding paddock.



There is an excellent set of 1500 head capacity steel cattle yards with a five way pound draft, calf race and cradle, vet crush, loading ramp.

Cambeela will be auctioned online by Kennedy Rural on May 29.



Contact Jack Kennedy, 0488 418 785, or Matthew Kennedy, 0488 418 788, Kennedy Rural.

MORE READING: 'Langlo River: Nungil auction on June 17'.

The story Diamantina Channel Country on the market first appeared on Queensland Country Life.