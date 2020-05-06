Hewitt's to sell Mt Cooper

HEWITT Cattle Australia is selling its large scale Mt Cooper aggregation near Charters Towers.

Located 80km south east of Charters Towers and adjacent to Dalrymple Lake, the parcel covers more than 87,000ha with an estimated carrying capacity of 8500 adult equivalents.

The aggregation is made up of Mt Cooper and Harvest Home stations, which are being offered in one line with 7000 cattle or as separate assets.

Hewitt Cattle Australia chief executive officer Mick Hewitt said the Mt Cooper aggregation was being sold to as the company continued to expand its focus in regions targeting organic production.

"Given this change in focus, these assets are no longer as strategically relevant to our growing, organic grazing, processing and retailing portfolio," Mr Hewitt added.

"As a company we are proud of the extensive investment we have made in this region over many years and, in particular, the high standard of infrastructure and pasture development implemented across both Mt Cooper and Harvest Home during our tenure."

Queensland Rural's Peter Macpherson and Troy Trevor along with CBRE Agribusiness's Danny Thomas and Simon Cudmore have been appointed to sell the aggregation.

Peter Macpherson said having had a reasonable 2019-20 wet season, the divestment of this well-established aggregation affords both local family and institutional operators an excellent opportunity to acquire very well-located breeding country with scale.

The Mt Cooper aggregation an estimated carrying capacity of 8500 adult equivalents.

Hewitt Cattle Australia chief operating operator Ben Hewitt said as the family's former home, the sale of the Mt Cooper aggregation reflected a progressive change in the company's strategic direction.



"Knowing the property as well as I do, I have every confidence the successful purchasers will reap the benefits of this investment, particularly given the recent rainfall, which has set the property up perfectly moving forward," Mr Hewitt said.

Danny Thomas from CBRE said local, interstate and foreign Interest in agriculture had never been stronger, particularly for large scale, well developed northern beef assets.



"We expect very high market participation from all buyer segments, particularly given the low interest rate environment and exchange rate settings," Mr Thomas said.

The aggregation is being sold through an expressions of interest process closing on June 8.

