Tanker clamp down needed

Australia's dairy industry is so interconnected that one rotten apple - or tanker - really can spoil the whole barrel.

The few really large players with plants right across the main milk producing regions swap milk with a huge chunk of the industry.



The swaps reduce the cost of freight and help processors manage shut downs but also leave the industry exposed to cross contamination.

Neither the peak body for processors, Australian Dairy Products Federation (ADPF), or their equivalent for farmers, Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF), could explain what the industry was doing to mitigate that risk.

Dairy Food Safety Victoria's milk transport licensing requirements reflect the Food Standards Code, which requires little more than a documented food safety program, time and temperature controls and "skills and knowledge of food safety and hygiene matters".

Dairy Australia is offering training as part of a Milk Tanker Operator (MTO) project that had not involved the company now under investigation by DFSV.



"An industry working group comprising representation from both processors and milk collection companies has overseen the development of the proposed course," a spokesperson said.



"Not all dairy processors or milk collection/haulage companies are on the industry working group.



"Bulk Liquid Carriers Pty was not involved in the working group.



"A successful pilot program has been undertaken and this is now in the final stages of approval and education audits before a national program is launched over the next few months."



Fonterra's general manager - quality May Lee said every tanker load was tested.

"When milk comes in, we test the health of the milk with an antibiotics test and an acidity test," she said.



"Once the milk gets the tick of approval, it is then unloaded and starts through the product making process. Throughout this process, we have various foreign matter controls in place, such as filtration and metal detection, to ensure the quality and integrity of our food is achieved.

"If in the event a quality issue is detected, we isolate the potentially affected batches, undertake a root cause analysis to determine the cause and then put in place a solution to resolve the issue."

McColls Transport managing director Simon Thornton is acutely aware of his company's role in the industry.

"This is broader than just tankers," he said.

"It's easy for a contaminant to spread from one factory to another and this is something the whole industry needs to clamp down on to protect its international reputation."

