Hunt for stolen horse may take police across state borders

INFO APPEAL: The horse was stolen from the Hunter Valley and may have been taken interstate.

POLICE are renewing appeals for information about a horse stolen in NSW that may have been taken across state borders.

The six-and-a-half-year-old distinctive paint quarter horse named 'Hezacoolimage' was last seen at a Williamtown property in July 2019.

Rural crime investigators attached to Hunter Valley Police District commenced an investigation shortly after.



Investigators are looking into whether the horse may be interstate.



Police are urging anyone who may have seen this distinctive gelding to come forward.



He is described as being chestnut in colour with distinctive white splashes, 15.2-hands in size, with a bald face and blue eyes.



Anyone with information is urged to contact Hunter Valley Rural Crime investigators on (02) 6542 6999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.