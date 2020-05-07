NSW's showpiece Neringah dressed to impress | Video

SHOWPIECE NSW Central Southern Slopes property Neringah combines superior improvements including a Georgian style homestead with 890 hectares (2200 acres) of highly productive grazing lands.

Located at Frogmore, about 45 minutes from both Young and Cowra, the property features a colonial Georgian style homestead. The spacious homestead is set in elaborate gardens and is reminiscent of a bygone era, while offering the best of modern living.

Neringah also boasts a renovated four bedroom manager's residence, modern three stand shearing shed, hay shed, a machinery shed/workshop complex, and steel cattle and sheep yards.

The country is not only highly scenic but highly productive. Almost 240ha has been cultivated and has reliably produced crops including oats and lucerne in its basalt soils. The granite country on the western section has developed and has white and yellow box, kurrajong and ironbark shelter stands.

The magnificent Neringah homestead was built in 2003 and would be the envy of the early British settler. There are three large bedrooms, four bathrooms, sunroom, open plan kitchen, a welcoming lounge room and formal dining room. Attached via a breezeway is a separate wing with a study and guest room, and a studio apartment.

Neringah was the first private garden to be designed by the celebrated landscape architect Alex Dalgleish and features ornate rock walls, extensive hedging, a bocce court and a private maze.

The property has excellent water. Kanga Creek supplies some paddocks while others have large and reliable dams. As a backup, two bores service 21 troughs.

Neringah is also very well fenced. During the current ownership all of the internal fencing and 80 per cent of the boundary has been renewed. There are 28 paddocks serviced by an extensive laneway system.

Neringah will be auctioned by Ray White on June 12.



Contact Chris Malone, 0401 968 447, Bruce Birch, 0428 363 063, Ray White Rural & Livestock NSW, or Josh Keefe, 0439 269 449, Ray White Emms Mooney.



