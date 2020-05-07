AWN expands further into livestock with Shepparton agency

GREAT SCOTT: The new AWN Robson Donaldson agency at Shepparton, Vic, will be managed by Scott Donaldson.

Big independent woolbroker, Australian Wool Network (AWN), has added to the recent expansion of its livestock division with the purchase of independent Shepparton-based agency, Robson Donaldson.

AWN Robson Donaldson will be managed by current branch manager Scott Donaldson.

"AWN has been selling our clients' wool for the past eight years. This venture represents an amazing opportunity for growth for our business and a greater scope with more boots on the ground,'' Mr Donaldson said.

"We buy and sell a lot of cattle and sheep and this acquisition is a vital component of AWN's livestock division expansion."

Robson Donaldson was established in 1981 by Scott's father Allan Donaldson and Len Robson.

"AWN is an Australian-owned company and there are no big corporates involved so I'm sure it will be a very good venture," Allan Donaldson said.

"I am very proud Scott is going to be the manager of this new business. I will be staying in the background and keeping an eye on things but I believe this is a very good move for our clients.''

Joining them in the new team will be Peter Stevenson, an agent who has worked with Robson Donaldson for the past 10 years.

FROM LITTLE THINGS: John Colley established Australian Wool Network back in 1999 and now the business has spread its wings across the country.

Cody Fogarty also comes on staff as livestock specialist and auctioneer and Madison Ridgway as the branch's livestock co-ordinator.

Rick Maybury, chief operating officer at AWN, said the new venture was an exciting opportunity for clients.

"Shepparton is a key area for AWN's expansion and we are looking forward to being able to further support clients in that area."

AWN, which is headquartered in Sydney, was formed 21 years ago by John Colley who is now the managing director.

The company has been expanding beyond wool marketing to other areas including livestock and now has a business reach across most of Australia.

This month leading Wangaratta stock agent Peter Dargan and four colleagues left Rodwells, now part of Canadian agribusiness giant Nutrien Ag Solutions, to join AWN.

They will cover Wangaratta, Corowa and the big Barnawartha saleyards.