Conondale properties head to auction | Video

TWO adjoining properties in the picturesque Sunshine Coast hinterland are attracting plenty of interest for both their location and scenic beauty.



Offered by Jim and Sue Gunn, The Cottage and Banksia Creek are located at Conondale, and were part of the larger property Connemara.

The Cottage covers 31 hectares (77 acres) and has a quaint high-set renovated Queenslander. The three bedroom cottage has verandahs on both the front and back of the house.

Banksia Creek covers 53ha (131 acres) and has multiple potential house sites.

The Cottage and Banksia Creek are both at Conondale, 25 minutes west of Maleny and 30 minutes north of Woodford, and have good access to Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.



Both properties have rich volcanic soils sown to improve pastures including seteria, kikuyu, rye and clover, which are renown for their high carrying capacity country.

There is some heavily timbered steeper country on the eastern boundaries.

Marketing agent Jason Mattiazzi, Ray White Rural, said the properties were a rare opportunities in the sought after Conondale/Maleny region.

"This valley is highly regarded as having the most fertile soils and high rainfall in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland," Mr Mattiazzi said.

"There is bitumen access to the front gate, fertile flats, undulating hills, spring-fed creeks, and steeper ridge lines.

Banksia Creek covers 53 hectares and has multiple potential house sites.

"Banksia Creek also has multiple potential house sites offering commanding views over the property with room for a machinery shed."



Both The Cottage and Banksia Creek will be auctioned by Ray White Rural on May 22.



Contact Jason Mattiazzi, 0419 650 343, or Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, Ray White Rural.

