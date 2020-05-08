States to take different paths out of lockdown

Some of us now have a clearer picture of the route out of lockdown after some states and territories announced their plans today. But not all of them made big announcements. This came off the back of Prime Minister Scott Morrison detailing the three stage plan earlier today. The PM said it was up to the states to decide on the timeline of these stages.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has remained steadfast in his plan to wait until May 11 to make any changes to strict coronavirus lockdown laws.



NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian released a short statement stating they had already eased a number of restrictions and there will be no further change to restrictions in NSW this week.



WA Premier Mark McGowan said WA would not bow to pressure to drop its hard border closure. They will release their plans on Sunday.

In Tasmania, restrictions will be eased on Monday but will be slow paced with small changes to aged care visits, national parks and funerals. Primary schools and year 11/12 will be back in a fortnight with more to come in June.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said a maximum of 10 people could gather inside or outside a home in time for Mother's Day on Sunday. But cafes and restaurants will remain closed for all dine-in customers.

Queenslanders will be freer to roam from May 16, South Australians from Monday and the NT had already laid out its plan to open up early in the week.

There is a lot to take in wherever you live. So don't lose sight of the most important thing on your calendar...it's Mothers' Day on Sunday. We asked people from across the country how they plan to celebrate how awesome their mum is without actually visiting them.

Did you know you can receive this digest twice a day by email. Sign up here.

The news you need to know

850,000 could be back in work by July: PM

COVID-19: Pubs and hotels struggling amid coronavirus restrictions

More Aussies back from India, quarantined

Health workers confident in virus response

JobKeeper up for review, could end early

The story States to take different paths out of lockdown first appeared on The Canberra Times.