PORK producers have teamed up with Coles in the fight against Motor Neurone Disease.

Underway until June 16, Coles will donate 10c from the sale of each pack of Coles Brand fresh Australian pork at its supermarkets. In addition, pork farmers who supply Coles will also donate to the FightMND foundation.

Australian Pork Limited chief executive officer Margo Andrae said it was the third year producers had supported the great cause.

"Australian pork producers have pledged their support by donating to FightMND," Ms Andrae said.

"We hope other people will also help, by getting some pork on their forks and buying fresh Australian pork at Coles during this campaign."

Donations will be made across a wide range of Coles Brand pork cuts, including spare ribs, roasts, loin chops, cutlets and mince.

FightMND chief executive officer Jamie Howden said FightMND would direct critical funds into the areas of research where they were needed most.

"We feel incredibly honoured to have both Coles and Aussie pork farmers support our foundation and fight against MND in a manner that will have a significant impact on discovering new treatments and ultimately a cure for MND" he said.

"Not only does this partnership raise vital funds for MND medical research, it also provides an amazing national platform for FightMND to mobilise the message and awareness of how devastating the disease is."

Coles chief executive officer Steven Cain said customers could buy FightMND beanies and Coles Brand fresh pork during the appeal knowing they will be contributing to a very worthy cause.

CLICK HERE for Australian pork recipe inspiration.

The story Pork, Coles fight Motor Neurone Disease first appeared on Queensland Country Life.