Females to $19,500 at Santa Central

Close to 100 buyers registered their interest either online or in a physical presence at the Santa Central Female Sale at Clifton in Queensland last Friday.



The inaugural fixture saw buyers from four mainland states and Tasmania compete for the offering that was sourced from eight Santa Gertrudis prefixes from three states.

Breeder units topped at $11,000, while PTIC females made to $7500 and PTIC joined heifers made to $13,000 while their unjoined counterparts topped at $19,500. Embryos made to $2500 per zygote.

Scott Ferguson, Glenn Oaks Stud, Nobby, Queensland and Santa Central Sale with Rob Sinnamon, Riverina Stud, Baryulgil. Rob purchased the $13,000, Tookey Creek P3 offered by Ian and Louise MacCue, Tookey Creek Stud, Bellata. Photo: Santa Central Sale Group

Clearing 90 percent at auction the remaining females and genetic lot sold immediately after the conclusion to record a complete clearance.

Market topper at $19,500 was the 15-month-old, unjoined Goolagong Q2. The daughter of the $67,500 Wave Hill Larikan was offered by Heath and Jenna Tiller, Goolagong stud, Warnertown, South Australia.



The market topper sold to Norm Black, Ayrdale stud, NSW.



Goolagong sold their two daughters by Larikan to average $14,000 to the Ayrdale stud.



Goolagong invested in a pair of females for an average of $4750 topping at $6000 for the six-year-old Warenda J27 by Yarrawonga Brewster offered by Sylvia Kirkby, Warenda Stud, Narrabri.

The $19,500 15-month-old, unjoined Goolagong Q2.

Rob and Lorraine Sinnamon, Riverina stud, Baryulgil, paid the second top of $13,000 for the 21-month-old Tookey Creek P3 by Hardigreen Park Tusk offered by Ian and Louise MacCue, Tookey Creek stud, Bellata.

Clinton Wheatley, Brooklands, Bailup, WA bought the $9500, PTIC Dunlop L134 daughter from Craig Hindle's, Bullamakinka Stud, Toobeah along with the flush in Glenn Oaks Kismit by Dunlop Kaiser offered by the Ferguson family, Glenn Oaks Stud, Nobby for $2100 per embryo.



The Seawright family, Jazmaree stud, Injune secured seven to average $4214 topping at $5500.



Andrew and Fiona Bassingthwaighte, Yarrawonga stud, Wallumbilla outlaid on average $6500 for their five topping at $10,500 for the four-year-old, Glenabyn 597 with a bull calf and pregnancy tested in calf.



The daughter Glenn Oaks Jetlag was offered by the Courts family, Glenalbyn stud, Wuuluman.



The other Yarrawonga selection was the $10,000 flush ($2500/embryo) in Glenn Oaks Harmony by Dangarfield Second-To-None offered by Scott and Wendy Ferguson, Glenn Oaks stud, Nobby, Qld.



Moreton and Frances Rolfe, Hardigreen Park stud, Wallabadah, took the opportunity securing five females for on average $7500.



The Hardigreen Park purchases included four breeder units for on average $8250 topping at $11,000 for the 31-month-old, Glenalbyn Necklace N686 by Warenda Kingston bred and sold by the Glenalbyn stud.



Ray Humphries and Valda Shewell, Welbatch stud, Casino, paid to $4500 twice for their three which averaged $4167.

Tasmanian breeders, the Cresswell family, Quamby Bluff and Chattswood Studs, Deloraine operated taking three for a $3500 average.



Daniel and Kasey Phillips, Murgona stud, Wandoan took with them five for a $5500 average while Greg Kroll, Oakdale Stud, Chinchilla picked up three for a $5333 average.



Chris Gleeson, Groomsville Park stud, Groomsville took the sale opener, Glenalbyn 590 by Glenn Oaks Jetlag with a heifer calf from Warenda Kingston and PTIC to Kingston for $6500.



Chris also selected a PTIC Bullamakinka heifer for $4000.

Taking the five embryos as a package offered by the Goolagong stud in the paring between the $50,000 Waco Emperor and Goolagong H5 by Waco Volume at $700 each was the Christensen family, Kilcoy who signed off on three for an average $4000.



The Christensen family were the losing bidder on the top selling female.



Tom and Anna Dunlop, Munnabah stud, Coolah, selected two breeder units from Glenalbyn to average $7250 topping at $8000 for a Warenda Kingston daughter with a bull calf.

The sale was conducted by Nutrien Livestock and AuctionsPlus.



Sales Summary

62 Females av $5330 top $19,500

3 Embryo lots av $7665 top $10,000

Total clearance

Gross $351,400

