See the amazing front gate photos uniting families in isolation

Louise Roberts was hoping to reconnect her community when she issued a plea calling for rural families keen to be photographed as part of a COVID-19 project.

The Nagambie mother of three came up with the idea to photograph families standing at their front door or gate to highlight how they were getting by during the pandemic.

Based on a similar idea in the US where a woman was doing mini photo shoots on the front porch of people's homes, Ms Roberts coined the plan Front Door Project.

Initially sceptical - along with her husband, Michael, who thought the idea would be a flop - a callout was issued on social media. The response was "mind-blowing".

Within 12 hours 50 families had registered to have their photo taken at their front door or farm gate.



That number doubled within a day.

"I started off doing photographs in Nagambie and covered as much of the community as I could," Ms Roberts, who took the photos free of charge, said.

More than 170 regional families across central Victoria and the Goulburn Valley have been photographed to date, with those snapped to form part of a visual story about how families have dealt with COVID-19.

"I've asked a lot of people about how they feel about being in isolation and a lot of people responded that the first week or two was quite hard," Ms Roberts said.

"But now they're quite enjoying being in isolation and have said they've got to know their family more and reconnected."

Fat lamb producers Mick and Wendy O'Connor, Lumeah, Mangalore, were two farmers photographed for the project.



"For me, not much has changed during isolation because I'm on the farm and I can go days without seeing other people," Mr O'Connor, who grew up on the farm, said.



"But my wife is a nurse and it's been a busy time for her as you can understand."

Fifth-generation wool and fat lamb producer Tim Le Deux, Whroo, said the project was all the talk in the region.

"With everything that is going on with the virus and for Lou to come around and to take pictures of the towns' folk is just exceptional," Mr Le Deux said.

"To be honest I'm probably the happiest I've ever been; it's brought the whole family together, we're working on the farm and it's given me terrific quality time with my family."

See the photos at stockandland.com.au or follow lovebylou_photography on Instagram.

