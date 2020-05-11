Wetter winter likely for most of Australia

MAY may be proving a fizzer in terms of rainfall, but the winter months are looking far more promising say weather forecasters.

According to the Bureau of Meteorogy, June to August are likely to be wetter than average for most of Australia (mostly 65-80 per cent chance, with higher chances across southeast and central Australia).

The likelihood of a wetter or drier winter is roughly equal across the tropical north, and southern Tasmania.

Very little rain is predicted for mainland Australia for the next eight days. Source - BoM

Similarly, BoM says July to September is also likely to be wetter than average for most of Australia (mostly 65-80pc chance, with higher chances for the eastern two-thirds of Australia).

However, BoM cautioned how much rain could be expected in northern parts.



"It should be noted that May marks the official start of the northern Australian dry season," BoM says. "This means tropical northern Australia typically has very low rainfall totals, and only a small amount of rainfall is needed to exceed the median."

