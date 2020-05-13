All Aussie frozen fruit product goes national

AUSSIE consumers have been given another option when it comes to frozen berry and mango selection with the launch of Aussie Frozen Fruit into Woolworths stores.

From last month, the all-Australian grown, owned and packaged product has appeared exclusively in more than 1000 Woolworths stores nationally.

The range includes three initial products of 400g packs of frozen mixed berries, blueberries and mangoes all sourced from local fruit growers.

A statement from Aussie Frozen Fruit's management team says the company saw an opportunity to help Australian farmers find a home for more of their fruit, reduce wastage and fill a gap in the frozen fruit market.



"Aussie Frozen Fruit is grown to Australian standards and sourced directly from local farmers," the statement said.



"We are really proud to launch our product range that contains 100 per cent Australian grown fruit that is packed in our Yarra Valley premise using an all Australian supply chain.



"We are working with local farmers to help reduce food wastage and the amount of fruit going towards landfill by utilising 'rescue fruit' that is 100pc Australian grown."

The safety of the frozen berry sector has been thrust into the spotlight over the past five years with cases of hepatitis A contamination within packets of imported frozen berries.

To guarantee product quality and to comply with food safety measures Aussie Frozen Fruit maintains certification to the SQF Food Safety Code Standard which is internationally recognised and GFSI benchmarked.



"Our customers can also rest assured that we are committed to food safety and comply with the SQF Food Safety Code for manufacturing- an international standard of compliance," the statement said.

