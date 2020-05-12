Breakthrough in fusarium research

CSIRO researchers have made a breakthrough in research regarding the fungal disease fusarium.

Two different strains of the disease, fusarium graminearum (fusarium head blight) and fusarium pseudograminearum (crown rot) are among the most damaging diseases in the Australian grains industry.

However it is hoped the breakthrough will lead to the develop of treatments that can be used to stop the disease from damaging crops.

Kemal Kazan, lead researcher on the CSIRO project, said his team had identified the signals that led to the fusarium pathogen reacting.

He said there was a compound released in crop roots that acted as an activating signal for the pathogen, which then triggered nitric oxide.

Once the fusarium pathogen has been altered it was then in a state to damage the crop.

Dr Kazan said it was possible the pathogen could be treated with a spray containing RNA interference (RNAi) material.

RNA interference (RNAi) is a biological process in which RNA molecules inhibit gene expression or translation.

The application of RNAi would mean the pathogen would not change to a damaging state.

Fusarium head blight, which presents on the plant itself would be a logical target for this type of approach but Dr Kazan said as the crown rot pathogen lived on stubble over winter it could also potentially be treated with a spray.

An RNAi mix was not the only possible solution, Dr Kazan said it also was worth further research into whether an application of a chemical nitric oxide inhibitor could be worthwhile.

Externally applied RNAi technology is not regarded as genetic modification and does not need Office of Gene Technology Regulator (OGTR) approval but Dr Kazan said any product developed would need to get normal Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) consent.

He said another potential roadblock was the lifespan of the RNAi material.

"You may need to look at adding material that could help the RNAi remain viable so you could get control of the pathogen for longer.

Another angle of research is further research into the crop root secretions.

"We have identified the crops are sending these signals via the roots but we haven't found out exactly what it is," Dr Kazan said.

"Further research into whether it is possible to stop the crops releasing these compounds and activating the fusarium is well worth looking into."