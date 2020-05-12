Alan Jones retiring from radio at the end of May

Sydney radio broadcaster Alan Jones is retiring at the end of May, following the advice of his doctors.

Jones announced the news during his 2GB breakfast radio program this morning (Tuesday, May 12).

"The experts are telling me in no uncertain terms, and not for the first time I might add, 'continuing with the present workload is seriously detrimental to your health'," he said on-air.

"I have listened to the experts and I am taking this opportunity to indicate to my radio family that I will be retiring from radio at the end of this month."



Jones' replacement for the 5.30am to 9am show is Ben Fordham, who covers the 3pm to 6pm show on 2GB at the moment.

Jones, 79, was born to farmer and coal miner Charlie Thomas and former school teacher Elizabeth and was raised on a dairy farm near Oakey in south-east Queensland.

Before his long-standing controversial radio career he was a teacher in Queensland and at The King's School in Parramatta, Sydney.



He also coached The Wallabies in 1984 for four years, taking over from Bob Dwyer.



He also coached the Balmain Tigers in Rugby League in 1990 until 1993.

He moved into Sydney radio in 1985, joining 2UE, he moved to 2GB in 2002.

His radio career was not without controversy, and he came under fire for his political commentary many times.

Last year he was widely criticised for saying Prime Minister Scott Morrison should "shove a sock" down the throat of New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern over comments she made at a climate change forum.

In 2018, Jones, 2GB and Brisbane station 4BC were ordered to pay around $3.75 million in damages to the Toowoomba-based Wagner family after inferring they were responsible for the deaths of 12 people during the 2001 Grantham floods.