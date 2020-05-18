BAYER has released a new podcast specifically for horticulture in Australia.

HortCast, targeted specifically at horticulture growers and advisers, will delve into market trends, seasonal updates and news in the industry.

Producer of HortCast and Bayer market development agronomist, Craig White, said he wanted to build upon his successful broadacre focused series, CropCast, for horticulture growers to provide information in an accessible way.

"People are busy and don't necessarily have the time to read or watch everything of relevance to them. A podcast allows them to listen 'hands-free' and stay informed while carrying out everyday tasks in their farming business," Mr White said.

"HortCast will cover topics that help protect and produce healthy and nutritious fruit and vegetables vital to continue supplying Australia with fresh food and will feature guests from across the industry."

The first HortCast episode launched last week and featured Bayer territory business manager, Darren Alexander and market development agronomist, Troy Mulcahy.

The launch episode discussed Bayer's biological product, Serenade Opti in wine grapes and strawberries, Movento Insecticide for sucking insect pests and diamondback moth, Infinito Fungicide, a resistance management alternative for vegetable growers, and the soon to be registered insecticide Vayego for use in pome fruit, stonefruit, almonds and macadamias.



It also looked at the challenges growers are facing as a result of the recent bushfires and COVID-19.

"We've received great feedback for our CropCast podcast from farmers and we're thrilled to create a podcast for horticulture to provide growers the information they need to protect their crops." Mr White said.

Future episodes of HortCast are in progress with the first episode of HortCast now available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, SoundCloud and the Bayer website.



The story Bayer launches hort-specific podcast first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.