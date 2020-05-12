Mylora ewes sell to $366 at dispersal

There were 5955 head of scanned in lamb Merino ewes offered by the Graham family, Mylora, Binalong at their on-property dispersal sale on Monday, which was interfaced by AuctionsPlus.



Delta Livestock Agent Cam Rosser said the ewes presented very well and were an ideal opportunity for buyers looking to restock.



The ewes were sold in 15 lots of 250 to 600 ewes.



The sale was topped by two lines of 377 five-year-old ewes, weighing an average of 64 kilograms, sheared in January and SIL to Poll Dorset rams at 160 per cent. They made $366 per head and both lots sold to a Gundagai producer.

Another line of 331 two to five-year-old ewes, weighing 57kg, shorn in December and joined to Poll Dorsets made $350 per head.

A pen of 405 young ewes, aged only 18-months, weighing 47kg, shorn in September and SIL to White Suffolk rams went for $345 per head.

They made slightly more than a line of 349 two to five-year-old ewes, weighing 56kg, shorn in October and joined to White Suffolks, which sold for $342.

The largest pen on offer, 616 six-year-old ewes, weighing 57kg, shorn in November and SIL to White Suffolks sold for $300.

There was one pen of ewes joined to Merino rams, the 282 five-year-old ewes, weighed 55kg, were shorn in October and made $290.

The volume buyer was the Johnson family of Yass who purchased 2250 ewes.



Mr Rosser said there was also good support from a Canowindra district buyer via AuctionsPlus.

