Terrica aggregation goes to market | Video

SOUTH East Queensland's 15,990 hectare (39,512 acre) Terrica aggregation is on the market, listed with a 36,000 dry sheep equivalent carrying capacity.



Offered by Elders, the noted holding is being sold through an expressions of interest process closing on June 25.



At $500/DSE that equates to about $18 million, or $1126/ha ($456/acre).

The Australian Financial Review reported the vendor is Melbourne based company LCP Terrica, which is owned by William Lempriere and Stirling McGregor.

The holding is located 56km north west of Stanthorpe, 94km south west of Warwick. It is made up of two freehold properties: Terrica Station (7005ha/17,310 acres) and Currajong (8985ha/22,202 acres).

Described as ideally suited to fine wool, prime lamb and cattle production, pastures including native summer bluegrass varieties and winter herbage consisting of clover and medics.



The Terrica aggregation covers 15,990 hectares.

The property has 109km of newly constructed exclusion fencing.

Water is supplied by 60 dams, spring fed creeks and a reticulated trough system. The average annual rainfall is 667mm.

Key features include a five bedroom federation style homestead (c.1907), an additional six bedroom homestead, feedlot complex, five and eight stand shearing sheds, four sheep yards, two cattle yards, extensive staff accommodation and shedding, plus 355 tonnes of grain storage.



improvements include five and eight stand shearing sheds and four sets of sheep yards.

The aggregation is in 26 titles (including two leases) and is being offered as a whole or in two contiguous holdings.



Contact Andrew Williams, 0429 004 299, or Nick Myer, 0427 610 278, Elders Real Estate.



