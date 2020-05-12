Bollier Park sold

IMPRESSIVE Imbil property Bollier Park has sold following an expression of interest campaign conducted by Elders.

Located on the Mary River five minutes north east of Imbil, the Gear family's highly developed 788 hectare (1948 acre) freehold property is described as capable of running 1000-2000 cattle.

The purchase price was not disclosed. However, pre-sale expectations had the property likely to make more than $11 million.

Bollier Park is a highly developed 788 hectare freehold property in 12 titles.





Bollier Park is in 12 titles and has extensive areas of alluvial and heavier flood plain soils, rising to sloping improved forest country.



The property has been developed with Rhodes and signal grasses plus seteria and wynn cassia, legumes and clovers.



The four bedroom Bollier Park homestead has wide, cool verandahs on three sides.

The comprehensive infrastructure includes the main homestead, manager's residence, machinery sheds, stables and steel cattle yards.



There is a 16ha irrigation licence, frontage to Coonoon Gibber Creek, plus bores, 33 troughs and dams. Additional water is provided by two bores.

The marketing of Bollier Park was handled by Dick Allpass and Gary Martin from Elders.

