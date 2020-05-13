Basin truths uncovered

The harshest of four protection measures for the Lake Eyre Basin has been recommended, despite the possible economic and social burdens that may bring, in a leaked Queensland cabinet report on development risks to the Queensland section of the basin.



A total of 54 recommendations have been made in the report by Toowoomba-based Redleaf Environmental that was presented to the Department of Environment and Science at the end of October last year.

It was this internal review that was used as the basis for the controversial community consultation that took place in January this year, where many commented that it was hard to respond to a proposal with no background available.



Related: Details lacking on Basin plan



The state government won't comment on the report's findings, saying that as a general rule, it does not discuss cabinet matters.



Redleaf Environmental was commissioned to "deliberate on Kati Thanda-Lake Eyre Basin and its river basins in Queensland" as part of the government's 2017 election commitment to work with traditional owners, stakeholders and communities and assess the development risks to the free-flowing rivers in the Channel Country.



It appointed a 12-person Scientific Expert Panel covering hyrogeology, hydrology, ecology, toxicology, agriculture and geology.

Representing agriculture were Dr David Phelps, a principal scientist with the Department of Agriculture based in Longreach and flood recovery coordinator, and Jim McDonald, director of Marianker Partnership, Quirindi, NSW.



Others included current LEB Scientific Advisory Panel member Professor Angela Arthington, Griffith University environmental chemistry Professor Des Connell, and University of Sydney geosciences Professor Peter Flood.

Two Environment Department ecosystem survey and mapping specialists, Katharine Glanville and Tim Ryan, are also on the panel, along with CSIRO scientist Dr Kate Holland, ornithologist Roger Jaensch, LEB Scientific Advisory Panel chairman Dr Steve Morton, and panel member Dr Tim Ransley, and Todd Symons, the owner of Daly Drilling Bros P/L.

Key findings

Eight key findings were identified from the risk assessment procedure, a number of them revolving around the petroleum/gas and mining industries. Others concentrated on agricultural practices and tourism, with a particular focus on the Cooper Creek catchment.

The report states that "the significance of the Cooper Creek floodplain was raised continuously throughout the workshop and all panel members agreed that if the health of the LEB (Qld) ecosystems is to be preserved, all floodplains in the Cooper Basin and greater LEB (Qld) must be included in the Channel Country SEA, and development in floodplains must be restricted".

Lake Galilee, to the north of the better-known Lake Dunn pictured here, is about 36 kilometres long, up to 12.5 kilometres wide and covers approximately 25,700 hectares. It has been identified by BirdLife International as an Important Bird Area because it regularly supports over 1 per cent of the world populations of freckled ducks and grey teals.

It recommended that Lake Galilee, north east of Aramac, and Lake Buchanan, near Pentland, be included in the Channel Country SEA to provide protection from future development. Petroleum exploration permits cover Lake Galilee and both coal and petroleum exploration permits cover Lake Buchanan.

There was consensus among the panel for all known artesian springs to be included in the Channel Country SEA. Most fall outside the existing SEA but were felt to be vital to the health of the basin and regional towns.

The report said that any development with the ability to significantly impact natural floodplain and channel flow paths must be restricted, due largely to the flat topography of the basin.

Existing oil/gas extraction on the Cooper floodplain in Queensland has illustrated the impacts to overland flow of minor structures such as graded roads and cleared seismic lines, with grader spoil forming barriers to minor flows - Redleaf Environmental report

Based on these issues, described as deficiencies with the existing Strategic Environment Area, and concerns that it didn't consider the whole of the Lake Eyre Basin catchment across the broader landscape "where international and nationally significant ecological values are present", several proposed expansions to the SEA were considered.

They included:

extending it to include all the floodplain

buffering the floodplain area by a distance, eg 1km, to ensure indirect impacts from proposed activities can be included under the Regional Planning Interests Act

buffering the artesian springs

expanding the SEA to incorporate the entire LEB (Qld) basin boundary

"Although consensus was not reached, most of the SEP members supported the implementation of option D," the report states. "There was concern expressed by some regarding the economic and social burden on towns and agriculture to expand the SEA to the LEB (Qld) boundary."

The concerns included depopulation resulting in an inability to control pests and weeds through a lack of private incentive and a lack of labour.

No reason was given for the preference for option D.

Read more: Producers seek further detail on Basin plan



The leaked report's contents were of concern to the Western Rivers Alliance whose spokeswoman, Riley Rocco said it showed the Environment Department had ignored independent scientific advice that determined that unconventional gas activities - shale, tight and coal seam gas fracking - should be classified as an 'unacceptable use' on the floodplains of the Channel Country.



"The Palaszczuk government needs to deliver on their election promise to protect Channel Country rivers by banning all fracking on the floodplains," she said.



A spokeswoman for Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said the government was committed to working with traditional owners, stakeholders, environment groups and communities to achieve a balance between the long-term protection of the rivers and floodplains of the Lake Eyre Basin and the cultural, social and economic priorities of the region.



"The government will also work with other departments and government bodies as well as consider the wide range of information available regarding this topic to ensure the right balance is reached," she said.



Related: Lake Eyre consultation on hold



The story Basin truths uncovered first appeared on Queensland Country Life.