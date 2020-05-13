Whyenbirra heads to auction June 18

WHYENBIRRA, a 14,358 hectares (35,478 acre) fully exclusion fenced freehold property at Bollon, is headed to auction with Ruralco Property, GDL Real Estate on June 18.

Whyenbirra is being offered by Louise Harris from Barraba, NSW, who with her late husband Wilf, ran Kaputar Pastoral Company. The Harrises used Whyenbirra mainly to grow out yearlings and as additional breeding country.



Located 60km south of Bollon and 132km south west of St George, the property is about 75 per cent deep red loamy soil, with a melonhole influence in parts.



The red country grows excellent stands of buffel grass, blue grass, and Mulga mitchell with native grasses and herbages in season.

Whyenbirra has two sets of cattle yards.

The balance is deep grey flood out country, which benefited from a flood in February. It is currently carrying a large body of fresh feed heading into winter.

An extensive land development program was undertaken during 2015-17.



Water is a feature. The Whyenbirra share bore supplies five properties with each holding having a dedicated line. The Whyenbirra line supplies 18 tanks and 38 troughs.



Whyenbirra's 2m high exclusion fence was completed in 2019. The property is divided into nine main paddocks and five holding paddocks. Most of the fencing is in near new condition.



Improvements include a four bedroom homestead, three large hay and machinery sheds, two sets of cattle yards, a five stand steel shearing shed, shearers quarters and an airstrip.

Marketing agent Nick Dunsdon, Ruralco Property, GDL Real Estate, said the mix of different grasses and herbages in sweet country plus its convenient location made Whyenbirra an attractive proposition to all cattle, sheep and/or goat producers.



Contact Nick Dunsdon, 0418 559 090, Ruralco Property, GDL Real Estate.

