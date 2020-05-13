Free beer to flow in outback Queensland

These lads look like they'd enjoy a free beer this weekend: Tim Pulsfor, Cloncurry, Huey Long, Tambo, Matt Wilkie, Roma, Andrew Auckland, Cloncurry, Bradley Pitt, Tamworth, and Joseph Wilkie, Brisbane, enjoying a XXXX at the 2019 Roma Cup.

FREE beer is flowing to outback Queensland ahead of pubs and clubs opening with up to 20 patrons this weekend.

More than 3000 litres of XXXX Gold will make its way to licensed venues across the inland to celebrate their anticipated opening.

A truck carrying 60 kegs will depart Brisbane to deliver a free keg to pubs and clubs in areas including Roma, Barcaldine, Ilfracombe, Longreach, Dulacca, Yuleba, Wallumbilla, Mungallala and Blackall.

It comes as coronavirus restrictions are set to ease this weekend, with 23 local government areas classified as outback having greater freedoms than those on the coast or closer to areas with cases of the virus.

From Saturday, clubs, pubs and restaurants in outback areas will be able to open for dine-in meals, with 20 patrons at a time.

XXXX sales director Pat Donohue said for a number of smaller pubs and clubs in western Queensland, 20 patrons was enough to get back to business.

"It's been a really rocky road for our customers in western Queensland, and we have done our best to support them on the road to re-opening," Mr Donohue said.

"On March 23 we announced we would credit our customers for all full kegs when they were required to close, which equated to about $5 million for pubs and clubs in Queensland.



"Now we want to do our bit for these pubs and clubs in the outback - it is these venues where communities come to meet in good times and in bad, and they really are what makes this state so great.

"We hope this truck full of free kegs will make it a little bit easier for them to turn their taps back on this weekend - and bring their communities back together.

"Our draught quality team has been working with our customers to make sure that first cold beer tastes better than ever. So make your first a XXXX."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said because parts of outback Queensland have seen no cases of COVID-19, outback pubs and clubs will be able to reopen for dining on Saturday.

"Pubs and clubs are the heart and soul of communities right across our Sunshine State - but particularly in outback towns which have already been hit so hard by drought in recent years," Ms Palaszczuk said.



"We know that many parts of Queensland have been dealt more than their fair share of blows, and a global pandemic on top of years of drought - as well as floods, fires and other natural disasters - is almost too much to fathom.

"We hope that by carefully relaxing some of the restrictions in these regions, we can start to rebuild our regional economies - and give everyone the morale boost they really need right now.

"I want to thank the regional mayors who have lobbied hard for their communities.

"It has been a tough time - but we are strong, and we will return better than ever."

Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said outback pubs were important meeting places, especially in remote communities.

"As customers come in for their supplies, they will now be able to stop and talk to friends and neighbours," Mr Furner said.

"That is an incredibly vital role that our outback pubs and clubs play in their communities."

The story Free beer to flow in outback Queensland first appeared on Queensland Country Life.