Big GrainCorp profit bounce-back to $388m after malt demerger

Fresh from breaking away from its malt business, GrainCorp's financial fortunes have rebounded to a $388 million statutory half-year profit after tax - up from a loss of almost $60m when drought conditions were biting hard last year.

The result included profits from the malt business until it split off in March and earnings from the sale of Australian Bulk Liquid terminals in late 2019.

"Each of our business segments was up substantially on the prior corresponding period, reflecting GrainCorp's new operating model and the steps we have taken to manage crop variability and maximise our assets," said managing director Robert Spurway.

He said the slimmed down business, now focused on grain handling, marketing and oilseed processing, was well placed after the demerger of United Malt, with an improved result from continuing operations and strong balance sheet with no core debt.

Underlying net profit after tax and before significant items was $55m from underlying earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation of $183m, both up substantially on the same time last year.

"Market conditions have improved considerably, with widespread rainfall across much of eastern Australia providing optimism for a much larger crop later this year," Mr Spurway said.

"We are well progressed with our harvest readiness, including a large recruitment and training program for seasonal workers."

"While COVID-19 presents challenges, we are pleased that food and agriculture have been classified an essential services and we have shown resilience through the ongoing crisis by continuing to deliver for our customers."

GrainCorp is playing a critical role supporting the food and grain supply chain, and protecting the health and wellbeing of its staff and the regional communities it operated in.

Group chief financial officer Alistair Bell, said the agribusiness's performance was strong, notwithstanding a third year of drought in eastern Australia.

A poor grain harvest in much of eastern Australia meant the company had continued to trans-ship grain from Western Australia and South Australia to meet domestic demand.