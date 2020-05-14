Gainses Station auction on July 2

DICK and Pat Wakeford are selling their well located 4014 hectare (9919 acre) Charters Towers property Gainses Station in preparation for retirement.



Located 20km north of Charters Towers on the Lynd Highway, Gainses will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts on July 2.

The property is in two gazing homestead perpetual leases and has a strong reputation of being able to breed and finish cattle.

Gainses has a three bedroom homestead, quarters, machinery/workshop shed, stables and large cattle yards.

The country described as generally good quality flats and creek frontage into alluvials and strong black soil. There is about 650ha of cleared and open country.

Gainses is predominantly timbered with ironbark and bloodwood with some gidyea areas left standing. It runs into some lighter wattle areas on the sandier ridges.

The property is well grassed with a mixture of Mitchell, Flinders, buffell and native varieties with stylos present throughout.

Gainses is considered to have a carrying capacity of 750 adult equivalents, with the flexibility to breed, background and finish.

Water is supplied from a bore, a well, six dams and the permanent Yellow Water Hole, which feeds tanks, turkey nests and troughs.

The fencing is described as being in generally good condition. Gainses has five main paddocks plus three larger holding paddocks and numerous smaller paddocks/squares.

Other improvements include a good quality three bedroom Queenslander style homestead, quarters, machinery/workshop shed, stables and large cattle yards.



Gainses features the permanent Yellow Water Hole, which supplies tanks, turkey nests and troughs.

Marketing agent David Woodhouse, Nutrien Harcourts, said Gainses has a strong reputation of good performance.



"It is ideally located close to major markets and ports and being situated only 20km of Charters Towers provides flexibility in every situation especially those with school age children," Mr Woodhouse said.



"Gainses can be described as a low cost, easy to manage property with sound improvements and a strong mix country and pastures.



"It has not been available to the public for about 30 years which is testament of its calibre."

Contact David Woodhouse, 0427 910 035, Nutrien Harcourts.

