Jubilee Downs offered with more than 11,000 cattle

HIGHLY regarded Kimberley cattle station Jubilee Downs is being offered with more than 11,000 top quality Droughtmaster cattle.



The 221,408 hectares (546,877 acres) Fitzroy River property is for sale through a two stage expressions of interest program through Elders, with stage one closing on June 4.



Featuring Fitzroy River floodplain country and the unique Alexander Island alluvial plain, the property is made up of Jubilee Downs and Quanbun Downs, which were pioneered in 1880.



The operation is under the stewardship of Keith and Karen Anderson and family, who are well recognised for their decades of dedication to rangelands management and breeding quality Droughtmaster cattle.



Jubilee Downs covers 221,408 hectares.

The sale includes an expected 11,500 Droughtmaster cattle, based on average muster over 10 years of 11,560 head.



Jubilee Downs main focus is on producing 330kg liveweight steers for both export or local markets. Annual sales off the station have averaged more than 3300 cattle for the past 10 years.



Jubilee Downs features the unique Alexander Island. This island is formed where the Fitzroy River splits into two, creating a 40,000ha alluvial floodplain reminiscent of the best Queensland plains country. Its features well established birdwood, Mitchell and Flinders grasses, as well as an array of legumes and medics.



There are three homestead complexes, with the enterprise run from the Jubilee Downs complex.

The Fitzroy River northern branch runs through the property. The Fitzroy River's southern branch forms the southern boundary, giving a total of almost 90km of river access including some huge pools of permanent water.



About half of the property comprises various forms of alluvial plains and or river system rangelands with the balance mainly Pindan country with woodlands and shrublands, supporting spinifex and other grasses.

Jubilee Downs is fenced into 54 paddocks and there are nine sets of cattle yards, providing a high level of stock control and management.

There are three homestead complexes, with the enterprise run from the Jubilee Downs complex.



A good compliment of plant and equipment is also being offered with the property.

Contact Greg Smith, 0428 486 806, Elders.

MORE READING: 'Quilpie's Yambutta offers Channel Country benefits'.

The story Jubilee Downs offered with more than 11,000 cattle first appeared on Queensland Country Life.