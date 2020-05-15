Give us your verdict as the govt's first anniversary looms

Can you believe it's been 12 months since you last had a federal democracy sausage?

Well, it will be on Monday.

Scott Morrison claimed victory in the 2019 election on May 18 and days later the Liberal-National coalition was returned to government.

The Coalition won 77 seats out of 151 and collected 51.57 per cent of the national two-party preferred vote. It was a skinny increase on the 2016 election result.

For many pundits who had Bill Shorten's ALP pencilled in as winners for most of the campaign, it was a shock. Analysts were quick to say Labor lost an "unlosable" election.

